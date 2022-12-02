iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,820,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $255.91. 39,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,792. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.54 and a 200 day moving average of $240.31.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.