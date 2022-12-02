iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,233 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $106.30 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $113.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.33.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

