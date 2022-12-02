iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.7% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of IJR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.78. 180,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,706. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.57. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
