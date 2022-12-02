iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.7% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.78. 180,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,706. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.57. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.