J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $228.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.59.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $182.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

