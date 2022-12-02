J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.42

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and traded as high as $50.45. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $48.23, with a volume of 788 shares traded.

J.W. Mays Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 3.33%.

J.W. Mays Company Profile

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. J.W. Mays, Inc was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

