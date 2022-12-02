Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.38 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.38 ($0.03). 38,142 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 36,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

Jade Road Investments Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.00. The company has a quick ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 58.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.44.

About Jade Road Investments

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth, development and acquisition capital investment in the form of equity or quasi-equity. It also does recapitalizations, debt restructurings, buybacks of shares, asset spin-offs and corporate reorganizations investments.

