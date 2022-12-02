James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JHX. TheStreet downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.80 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 128,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $41.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

