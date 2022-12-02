James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on JHX. TheStreet downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.80 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.
James Hardie Industries stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 128,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $41.64.
James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.
