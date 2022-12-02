Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Bought by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $251,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JAAA opened at $49.15 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $51.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13.

