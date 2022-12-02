Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $43,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,625.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $42,710.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $35,650.00.

International Seaways Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE INSW traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,891. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $236.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in International Seaways by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INSW. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

