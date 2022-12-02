Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0258 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $43.80 million and approximately $78,951.57 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,950.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010567 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00040802 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005842 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021314 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00244942 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02611793 USD and is up 10.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $72,857.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

