JMP Securities Lowers Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) to Market Perform

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SSTK. StockNews.com started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shutterstock stock opened at $54.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38. Shutterstock has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $115.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Shutterstock by 19.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 18.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Shutterstock by 4.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Shutterstock by 542.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

