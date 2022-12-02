John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Given New $100.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.50.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $93.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $81.59 and a 1-year high of $164.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average is $104.14.

Insider Activity

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $29,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,015.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other John Bean Technologies news, CEO Brian A. Deck acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.91 per share, for a total transaction of $136,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $29,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,015.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $84,102. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 154.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 49.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.