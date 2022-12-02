John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2589 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

John Hancock Investors Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.18. 24,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,413. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

About John Hancock Investors Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust ( NYSE:JHI Get Rating ) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of John Hancock Investors Trust worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

