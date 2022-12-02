John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2589 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
John Hancock Investors Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
John Hancock Investors Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.18. 24,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,413. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust
About John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.