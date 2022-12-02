Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,541 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

