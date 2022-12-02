Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 199,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,364,000 after acquiring an additional 49,094 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 89,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 54,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.77 and a 200-day moving average of $171.33. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $467.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,646 shares of company stock worth $36,791,022 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

