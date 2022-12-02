Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,844,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,023,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 212,646 shares of company stock worth $36,791,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

