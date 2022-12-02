Johnson Matthey Declares Dividend of $0.51 (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.5086 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($31.10) to GBX 2,150 ($25.72) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($25.24) to GBX 1,900 ($22.73) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($30.51) to GBX 2,200 ($26.32) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,110.00.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

