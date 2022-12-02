Jonathan Moulds Acquires 375,000 Shares of Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Stock

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Moulds acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £262,500 ($314,032.78).

Jonathan Moulds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Jonathan Moulds acquired 100,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £73,000 ($87,331.02).

LIT stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.89) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.84. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.20 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117.50 ($1.41). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.87. The stock has a market cap of £88.21 million and a PE ratio of 2,466.67.

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products include fully financed litigation, funding for international arbitration, law firm/portfolio funding, security for costs, judgement enforcing fund, and litigation finance for companies.

