Joystick Price Reaches $0.55 on Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $109.64 million and approximately $161,438.61 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00003225 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,999.65 or 1.00002818 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010545 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00041143 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005836 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021309 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00245730 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.5520316 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $160,370.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.