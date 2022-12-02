JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Price Target to GBX 2,560

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 ($29.91) to GBX 2,560 ($30.63) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRNWF. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,500 ($29.91) to GBX 1,975 ($23.63) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,250 ($38.88) to GBX 2,600 ($31.10) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,253 ($38.92) to GBX 2,852 ($34.12) in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Future Stock Performance

FRNWF remained flat at $17.62 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. Future has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $51.21.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

