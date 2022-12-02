JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $27.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.75.

V.F. Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

V.F. Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 185.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of V.F. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 37,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

