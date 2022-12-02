JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $51.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LVS. CICC Research started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.92.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $46.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $48.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,438,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

