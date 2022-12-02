JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,019 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.9 %

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

NYSE JPM traded down $2.55 on Friday, reaching $133.69. The company had a trading volume of 300,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,835,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.35 and a 200-day moving average of $119.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.