Karpus Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $25,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after buying an additional 8,014,101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,300,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,418,000 after acquiring an additional 268,103 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,234 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,387,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,032 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $49.87. 57,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,807,275. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $55.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.51.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.