Karpus Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $177,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $407.27. The company had a trading volume of 145,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,501. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.32.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.