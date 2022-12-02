Karpus Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $177,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $407.27. The company had a trading volume of 145,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,501. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.32.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
