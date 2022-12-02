Karpus Management Inc. Has $12.80 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,690 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.25. 34,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,789. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $43.45. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $56.79.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.