Karpus Management Inc. Has $45.68 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,312 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $45,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

IWB stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.36. 34,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,667. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

