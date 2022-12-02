Karpus Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,725 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 6.18% of Fortune Rise Acquisition worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRLA. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 782,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 159,825 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,526,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,285,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 615,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 45,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

FRLA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,565. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.64.

About Fortune Rise Acquisition

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

