Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 2,458 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $30,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth $135,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,094,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,039,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth $12,648,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VPL traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.65. The company had a trading volume of 26,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,942. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.71. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $80.37.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

