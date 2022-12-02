Karpus Management Inc. Sells 180,206 Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 180,206 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 10.20% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund worth $10,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 24,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 178,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 82.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 479,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 216,513 shares during the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE DTF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. 418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,361. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
