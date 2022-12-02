Karpus Management Inc. Sells 4,881 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $9,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EWJ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.91. 171,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,757,683. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

