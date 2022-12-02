Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,170 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in General Dynamics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in General Dynamics by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $252.27 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $190.32 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.80. The stock has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.