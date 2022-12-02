Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.76.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.44.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

