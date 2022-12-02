Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,991 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699,674 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636,928 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,448,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,703,000 after buying an additional 246,504 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $75.64 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $81.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average is $76.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

