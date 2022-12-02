Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 36,411 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 148,223,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,649,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,324 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 39.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $929,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 306.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 56,232 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.3 %

F stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

