Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
LLY stock opened at $370.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $351.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.98 and a 200-day moving average of $323.90.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
