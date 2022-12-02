Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.78.

LLY stock opened at $370.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $351.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.98 and a 200-day moving average of $323.90.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

