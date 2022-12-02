Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 75,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,668. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMF. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 272,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,354,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,717,000 after buying an additional 1,155,909 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 147,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 683,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 77,475 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

