Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:KMF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 75,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,668. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (KMF)
