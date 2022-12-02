Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2022

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 75,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,668. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMF. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 272,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,354,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,717,000 after buying an additional 1,155,909 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 147,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 683,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 77,475 shares in the last quarter.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.