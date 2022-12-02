KBR (NYSE:KBR) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Up 0.3 %

KBR stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.26. KBR has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $56.94.

Insider Activity at KBR

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in KBR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,824,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,751,000 after buying an additional 58,460 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,012 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,396,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,029,000 after purchasing an additional 142,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,432,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,414 shares in the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.