Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 2,472 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.10. 118,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,900,679. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

