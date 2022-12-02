Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 44,776 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,776 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.12. 49,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $67.93 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 20.17 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

