Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,079 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,250,000 after buying an additional 14,980,189 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,207,553 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,912,000 after buying an additional 4,554,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,687,000 after buying an additional 4,009,895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,935,161 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.17.

