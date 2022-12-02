Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $7.51 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.72. The company had a trading volume of 98,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745,307. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $115.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.