Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $454,740,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,949,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,400,000 after buying an additional 103,765 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,702,000 after buying an additional 89,173 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 908,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,935,000 after purchasing an additional 158,115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IUSV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.73. 13,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,969. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.13.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.462 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

