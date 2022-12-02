Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 2,982 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after acquiring an additional 315,772 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.33. 38,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,927. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

