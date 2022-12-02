Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 519 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,871.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,767,000 after purchasing an additional 345,148 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,909.2% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,874,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,698.8% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,306,000 after purchasing an additional 287,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.39. The stock had a trading volume of 671,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,834,104. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 303,656 shares valued at $20,129,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

