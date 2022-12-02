Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 5,263 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3 %

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $51.24. 317,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,139,868. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $287.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

