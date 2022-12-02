Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Buys 109,739 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,739 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises 4.8% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SS&C Technologies worth $19,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Tobam acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 202.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 47.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,092. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $84.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

