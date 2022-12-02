Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 79.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 88.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 51.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.64. 16,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,464. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average is $71.30. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $130.68.

Insider Activity at Elastic

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.47.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

