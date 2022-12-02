Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 448,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,132 shares during the quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 52,929 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Full House Resorts Trading Down 1.8 %

About Full House Resorts

Shares of Full House Resorts stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.51. 79,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,552. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

(Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.