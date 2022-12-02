Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Invests $7.57 Million in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 529,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,000. Amplitude accounts for about 1.9% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 164,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

AMPL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,748. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 41.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

In related news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $27,387.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,116 shares in the company, valued at $750,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amplitude news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $27,387.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,116 shares in the company, valued at $750,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $48,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $272,878. 45.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

